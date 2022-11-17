Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross likely to launch with strong hybrid engine

Representational Image

The introduction of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross is met with ever-increasing levels of anticipation. Maruti Suzuki is said to be working on a sub-four-metre small crossover based on the premium hatchback Baleno as their next significant product, internally codenamed YTB. There have been many sightings of test mules for the forthcoming Baleno Cross while out on the roads of India, and each one has revealed more information about the forthcoming film. It will likely debut at the Delhi Auto Expo, held January 13–18, 2023.

The Maruti Suzuki YTB, based on the video, seems to be around the same size as the Baleno. However, the vehicle is anticipated to feature more appealing styling than the current model year Baleno. S py photos also show that the vehicle has a coupe-SUV design that calls to mind the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Even though the test vehicle has been highly disguised, we can still make out some of the crossover's hallmark styling cues. To begin, the new Baleno Cross's front fascia is very similar to that of the Grand Vitara, another newly introduced vehicle. Similar to the Grand Vitara, the Baleno Cross has a broad front grille with rectangular inserts. Baleno Cross, like Grand Vitara, has split all-LED headlights, which are visible through the coverings.

As of yet, very little is known about the Maruti Suzuki YTB, making it one of the company's best-kept secrets. In any case, it is likely that the vehicle is built on Maruti Suzuki's heartect platform and will use a mild-hybrid drivetrain to achieve its goals. Additionally, both manual and automatic transmissions will be available.

A rebadged version of the automobile with Toyota's name on it has been speculated, similar to the Grand Vitara and the Baleno. Moreover, being the company's first attempt at producing a vehicle of this kind, it will enable them break into a different segment of the Indian market.