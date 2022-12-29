Auto Expo 2023: Kia EV9 concept to make India debut, teased online

Kia EV9

Kia has released the first teaser for Auto Expo 2023, announcing that the EV9 electric concept SUV will be on display at the event. The Kia EV9 electric concept was shown for the first time at the 2021 Los Angeles Motor Show, and it won't go into mass production until the latter half of 2023.

The EV9 concept will take cues from show cars in many ways when it comes to its exterior appearance. With a blanked-out panel in place of the traditional 'tiger nose' grille, modern models include a blanked-out panel, separate LED light modules, and a Z-shaped headlight cluster. It stands tall and square, with straight edges and surfaces, and a big glass roof that curves sharply after the C-pillar. Unique vertical LED taillights and a bulky bumper are seen in the trunk.

The EV9 concept's interior will include few buttons or displays, including a flat-bottomed steering wheel devoid of spokes and two digital screens for information and entertainment. The design will have groovy lighting all around, a three-row arrangement with flat-folding seats in the middle row, and swivelling chairs in the front row that can be arranged in a lounge configuration.

Expect to see a 77.4kWh battery pack in the EV9 concept's first public showing. The E-GMP platform supports fast charging at 350 kW thanks to its 800V electrical design. Rapid charging from 10% to 80% capacity takes around 20 minutes.