Auto Expo 2023: Kia EV9 Concept SUV unveiled in India

Kia India unveiled the all electric EV9 Concept at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

Kia EV9 Concept SUV

Kia India has introduced the Kia EV9 Concept at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. Although the car was officially introduced to the public at the 2021 Los Angeles Motor show, this is the first time the company has shown the model in its entirety. It is worth noting that the Kia EV6 was already available in India from the South Korean carmaker in two different versions as one of its flagship electric vehicles. It shares a basis with the Kia EV9 Concept. Also, manufacture of the car is scheduled to begin shortly.

Kia EV9 concept: Dimensions
Massive in every dimension, the concept EV measures in at 4,929mm in length, 2,055mm in width, and 1,790mm in height. Wheelbase of the Kia EV9 is limited to 3,100 mm since the SUV will be built on the company's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5 EV are both based on the same architecture.

Kia EV9 concept: Design
The Kia EV9 has a futuristic appearance and an aggressive front end. Plus, it has a novel blanked-out panel that illuminates with LEDs and a Z-shaped arrangement of headlights. The exterior, however, is styled like a conventional SUV, with a boxy silhouette. The back of the vehicle follows the same design template, complete with sharp corners, vertical LED tail lights, and a bulky bumper.

Kia EV9 concept: Battery pack and expected range
Battery capacity for the Kia EV9 concept is estimated to be 77.4 kWh. This vehicle's battery pack is much larger than the one found in the Kia EV6. The SUV's range should be roughly 540 kilometres thanks to the battery pack. Taking into account the chassis, the electrical design will be 800V and able to take a 350 kW charge.

