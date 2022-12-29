Auto Expo 2023: Italian bike maker MBP to enter Indian market, to launch M502N

MBP M502N

MBP, a Chinese-owned Italian motorcycle manufacturer, is expected to unveil its motorcycle during the Auto Expo 2023 in India. MBP, a modest Italian motorcycle manufacturer, will distribute its products in India through Keeway and Benelli showrooms. And for bike fans, the Auto Expo will also mark the debut of the SR250 from neo-retro bike manufacturer Keeway in India.

With the introduction of the Italian-born, Chinese-owned brand Moto Bologna Passione, AARI (Adishwar Auto Ride India Pvt Ltd) will be able to offer even more motorcycles for sale from a total of five different manufacturers (MBP). At the 2023 Auto Expo in Delhi, MBP will introduce the M502N naked bike to the Indian market. In addition, Keeway will unveil their SR250 neo-retro motorcycle during the Auto Expo 2023 in India.

MBP is an Italian company that is now owned by the Chinese company (much as Benelli and Moto Morini) and is distributing its products in India with the help of the All India Motorcycle Dealers' Association (AARI). The M502N, a medium-sized naked bike, will be the company's first offering.

The M502N is driven by a 486cc parallel-twin engine that produces 51 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 45 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm while being cooled by liquid. It has a 6-speed gearbox paired with its powerful engine. The fork and monoshock suspension of the bike are manufactured by KYB, and they both have adjustable preload. It has dual discs up front and a single disc in the back. Dual-channel anti-lock brakes (ABS) complement this braking setup.

Keeway SR250

The SR250 motorbike is Keeway's eighth model and will be introduced to the Indian market. This motorcycle will likely borrow heavily from the SR125, although with a more powerful engine.



The SR125, a basic yet classic throwback, debuted in India in October. For propulsion, the Keeway SR125 relies on a 125cc 4-stroke single cylinder 2 valve SOHC air-cooled engine with electronic fuel injection (EFI), good for 9.7 horsepower and 8.2 Newton-meters of torque.