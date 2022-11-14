Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai Creta facelift India launch expected, check details here

Photo: Hyundai

The updated Hyundai Creta debuted in Indonesia during the GIIAS 2021 Motor Show. The revised version of the SUV will likely appear in India in the first month of 2023. It will be on show at the Delhi Auto Expo, which takes place from January 13th to the 18th, 2023. In all likelihood, the model will debut in stores before the conclusion of the current fiscal year. A formal release date has not been announced, yet. Find out here what the 2023 Hyundai Creta refresh entails.

A lot of the changes are just aesthetic, and they're all towards the front. The next-generation Tucson served as an inspiration for the new Creta, both of which have the company's new parametric grille along the length of the vehicle. The grille looks great with the unique style of the LED daytime running lights. Its bumper-mounted headlights are more square and set lower than those of other models.

The new model looks to feature more angular taillights and a reworked trunk compared to the previous generation. Two vertical creases can be seen on either side of the taillight cluster, and a plastic panel serves to join the two halves. The bumper in the back is new as well.

When it comes to cabin changes, the new 2023 Hyundai Creta facelift has a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, much like the one in the Alcazar. New security options including valet parking, remote vehicle immobilisation, and GPS monitoring have been added thanks to an upgrade to Hyundai's BlueLink connected car technology. The user's phone will serve as a portal to all the aforementioned features. The SUV still has the same dashboard along with features including the touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone connection, heated and cooled front seats, mood lighting, a panoramic sunroof, an air purifier, and more.

The ADAS system is the most notable upgrade on the new Hyundai Creta 2023. (advanced driver assistance system). Adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, a blind spot monitor, and front collision avoidance help are just some of the safety features included in the suite. However, this is only available on the highest trim model.

As was previously announced, the 2023 Hyundai Creta refresh will be offered with the same 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder gasoline (115bhp/144Nm), 1.5-liter diesel (115bhp), and 1.4-liter turbo petrol (140bhp) engines. There will be a CVT automatic transmission and the same 6-speed manual available.