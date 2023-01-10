Auto Expo 2023: How to reach India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from Gurgaon, Noida and Delhi

Auto Expo 2023: How to reach India Expo Mart in Greater Noida

Auto Expo 2023 will begin in Noida tomorrow (January 11) and major auto manufacturers from across the globe will showcase their new and upcoming products at the 16th edition of the mega automotive event. The Auto Expo 2023 Motor Show will take place at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. The exhibition centre is located on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway and it is quite accessible via metro, personal and public transport. If you are planning to visit Auto Expo 2023, here is how you can reach the venue.

Auto Expo 2023: How to reach from India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from Gurgaon

If you are travelling by car, you can take NH8 to reach Delhi and from there you can get on the Delhi Noida Direct Flyway (DND Flyway) to reach Noida. Once you are in Noida, you drive towards Greater Noida via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to reach India Expo Mart.

People travelling from Gurgaon will have to take the Yellow line and reach Hauz Khas Metro Station. From Hauz Khas, they should take the Purple Line to reach Botanical Garden Metro Station. From there, they need to travel towards Noida Sector 52 Metro Station and then take Rapid Metro to reach Knowledge Park II Metro Station.

Auto Expo 2023: How to reach from India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from Noida

If you are planning to travel by Metro, Knowledge Park II, Greater Noida is the nearest Metro station which is about 5 minutes walking distance from the Auto Expo 2023 venue. There will be a Taxi stand and Auto Stand for people to move in and out of the venue. Noida residents can take the Blue line to reach Noida Sector 52 Metro Station and then take Rapid Metro to reach Knowledge Park II Metro Station.

People travelling by road need to get on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to reach the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park II.

Auto Expo 2023: How to reach from India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from Delhi

People travelling from Delhi need to travel via the Blue line of the Delhi Metro to reach Noida Sector 52 Metro Station. From there they have to take Rapid Metro to reach Knowledge Park II Metro Station.

If you are travelling by road from South Delhi, you can take the Delhi Noida Direct Flyway (DND Flyway) to reach Noida. Once you are in Noida, you drive towards Greater Noida via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to reach India Expo Mart.

People travelling from East, North or West Delhi can drive towards Akshardham and take the road towards Noida to reach the Expressway towards Greater Noida. From Noida you can reach India Expo Mart within 40-50 minutes.