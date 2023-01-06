Auto Expo 2023 dates: The Motor Show in Noida begins next week, check details

Auto Expo 2023 in Noida to kick off next week.

The 16th edition of Auto Expo - The Motor Show (Auto Expo 2023) will take place in Noida this year. Usually Auto Expo in Noida’s India Expo Mart takes place in the month of February but this time around, the Auto Expo 2023 dates are set in the month of January. As the National Capital Region enjoys the winter season, the Auto Expo 2023 will kick off at the India Expo Mart on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway from January 13. The Auto Expo 2023 will also be a shorter one and will end in just 6 days. The last day of Auto Expo 2023 is on January 18. This means you can attend the Auto Expo 2023 in Noida from January 13 to January 18. On the first day of 2023 Auto Expo, January 13, only the Business ticket holders will be able to enjoy the show. The timing for the first day of Expo is from 11:00 am to 07:00 pm.

General ticket holders will be able to enter the Auto Expo 2023 from January 14 to January 18. The gates of India Expo Mart will be open for the general public on these five days from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm. You should keep in mind that the gates will be closed before 1 hour of closing time of all the days and entry into halls will be closed 30 minutes before closing time on all the days.

If you are planning to visit Auto Expo 2023 in Noida, you can buy your tickets from BookMyShow. You can reach Auto Expo 2023 Motor Show at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida via metro, personal and public transport. Also read: 2023 Auto Expo on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway - Address, dates, ticket price, Metro routes from Delhi, Gurugram, Noida