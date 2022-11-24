Auto Expo 2023: Citroen C3 EV India launch expected, to be the first in its segment

Citroen C3 (Representative image)

Carlos Tavares, the Chief Executive Officer of Stellantis, recently said that Citroen plans to join the bandwagon of electric vehicle manufacturers in India with the debut of the new Citroen C3 EV, which is scheduled for the beginning of 2023. Recent sightings of a near-production model of the electric version of the Citroen C3 at a charging station in the vicinity of Pune, Maharashtra, indicate that the vehicle is about to be introduced to the consumer market. It is expected that the Citroen C3 EV will be launched at the Auto Expo 2023.

Citroen is keen to note that no other mass manufacturer has created and marketed an electric vehicle form of an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle within such a short time span, and they are quick to bring this out. When launched, it will be the first sub 4-metre electric SUV in its class.

One of Citroen's primary goals is to set a low price for the electric C3. According to Autocar India, the e-C3 would employ LFP cells manufactured by the Chinese company Svolt. The battery will have a capacity of 30.2 kWh and will be of a modest size. This will allow the company to keep expenses under control. The vehicle will feature an onboard AC charger with 3.3 kilowatts of power and will also be capable of CCS2 rapid charging. Citroen, on the other hand, is eager to have this localised as well.

According to Autocar, the sole electric motor that will be used in the Citroen eC3 will have a power output of 63 kW (86 horsepower) and 143 Nm, both of which are quite low numbers. As a point of comparison, the electric vehicle is most likely going to weigh more than the petrol-powered Citroen C3 with the 1.2-liter turbocharged engine. However, the Tata Tiago EV only generates 74 horsepower and 114 Nm of torque.

Citroen C3's electric variant will share almost all of its locally sourced parts and components with the petrol counterpart to save expenses. Since the e-C3 shares the same exterior, cabin, and workings as its petrol-powered sibling, the only discernible difference is the charging outlet on the front fender. The inside will probably remain the same, too, except for the shifter that has been replaced with a drive controller in the petrol manual.

Given its low cost, the e-C3 will be the most reasonably priced electric vehicle (EV) produced by Citroen to date, beating even the Citroen Ami, a four-wheeled vehicle. As a result, it would have tremendous promise in international markets, where small electric vehicles are trending but where the cost per unit of volume cannot yet compete with that of an internal combustion engine car.