Auto Expo 2023: BYD seal electric sedan to make India debut next week

BYD seal electric sedan

BYD will be displaying a wide variety of cars at Auto Expo 2023, despite the fact that several other manufacturers have decided to forego the event. The all-new Seal sedan, manufactured by BYD or Build Your Dreams, an electric vehicle manufacturer from China, is rumoured to make its debut at the Auto Expo in India.

The Seal's innovative features include a glass top like a coupe's, flush door handles, a split headlight design, and a full-width LED light bar in the rear.

The BYD Seal, similar to the Atto 3, has a 15.6-inch rotating infotainment display in the centre console; the driver also benefits from a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

The air conditioning vents surround the primary touchscreen, and below it are the driving mode selection and a scroll wheel. The central console also has two wireless charging pads and standard buttons for functionality like the heated windscreen and music volume.

The Seal is powered by a choice of two battery packs (one at 61.4kWh and the other at 82.5kWh), both of which are based on BYD's e-Platform 3.0. Comparing the two on the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC-cycle), the former has a range of 550 km while the latter can go 700 km.

The more powerful battery system generates 312 horsepower and can accelerate from zero to one hundred kilometres per hour in only 5.9 seconds (claimed).

The dual-motor model has an AWD system with a front-mounted motor that generates 218 horsepower and a rear-mounted motor that generates 312 hp. They add up to 530 horsepower, allowing the vehicle to accelerate from zero to one hundred kilometres per hour in a reported 3.8 seconds. With this configuration, the 82.5kWh battery can power the vehicle for up to 650 kilometres (CLTC-cycle).