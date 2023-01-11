Auto Expo 2023 begins today in Greater Noida: Timings, venue, tickets, parking, last day how to reach and more

Auto Expo 2023 Motor Show is taking place India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

Auto Expo 2023 begins today (January 11) at Greater Noida’s India Expo Mart. On the first day of Auto Expo 2023, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia, MG, Tata Motors, BYD and several other automakers are unveiling their upcoming products for the India market. This year’s Auto Expo is focused towards electric vehicles. Just like the last couple of editions, the 16th edition of Auto Expo will take place at two locations - Auto Expo 2023 Components in New Delhi and the Auto Expo 2023 Motor Show in Greater Noida’s India Expo Mart. The Auto Expo 2023 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida is the key event that automotive fans from across the world are excited for. Here are all the details about the Auto Expo 2023.

Auto Expo 2023 begins today: Venue and how to reach

Auto Expo 2023 Motor Show is taking place India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. There are 3 entry gates and 3 exit gates at IEML for visitors. The India Expo Mart is located near the JP Golf Course and is easily accessible from national capital Delhi. The Auto Expo 2023 Motor Show at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida is easily accessible via metro, personal and public transport. The location of the venue is on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway (for about 25 km from Mahamaya Flyover). A car can travel from Mahamaya Flyover to the venue in 15-20 minutes. From Delhi International Airport and Central Delhi, a visitor can reach Auto Expo 2023 in about 1.5 hours via DND bridge, Akshardham Setu or Mayur Vihar- Noida road. At the India Expo Mart, there is sufficient space for nearly 8000 vehicles.

Auto Expo 2023 begins today: Dates and timings

The Auto Expo 2023 will begin today (January 11)and it will end on January 18. The Auto Expo 2023 will be exclusively open for the media on January 11 and January 12 for the launch events. On January 13, the entry will only be for the Business ticket holders that will be allowed to enjoy the motor show from 11:00 am to 07:00 pm. From January 14 to January 18, the Auto Expo 2023 will be open for the general public from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Auto Expo 2023 begins today: Tickets price

Auto Expo 2023 is a ticketed event and visitors can get the ticket for the motor show via BookMyShow. no ticket is required for children up to five years of age and also, no ticket will be required for persons in wheelchairs and one of their attendants/helpers. For January 13, the price of the Auto Expo 2023 ticket is Rs 750. For the weekends, January 14 and January 15, the Auto Expo 2023 ticket is priced at Rs 475. You can visit the Auto Expo 2023 in the remaining days by buying a Rs 350 ticket.