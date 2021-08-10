Trending#

Audi RS 5 Sportback hits Indian roads -Check out pictures, price and other details

The Audi RS 5 Sportback is expected to be priced at Rs 1.5 crore (ex-showroom price) for the base model in India.


Audi RS 5 Sportback hits Indian roads -Check out pictures, pricing and other details

Pic courtesy: Twitter/ @AudiIN

Chitresh Sehgal

DNA webdesk

Aug 10, 2021

Audi has officially re-launched the RS 5 Sportback edition in India with an upgraded version. The launch comes after two years from when the luxury sports sedan from Audi’s stable debuted in the international market.

The RS 5 Sportback definitely is more stunning, edgier and meaner looking that the Audi RS 7 Sportback as well as other previous versions.

Audi is expected to make a few tweaks to the Indian version of the RS 5 Sportback. However, the engine and most other specifications are expected to remain the same as the international model.  

The luxury sedan sports a wider single-frame grille, wider wheel arches and upgraded LED tail lighting.

The car is powered by a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine. The Audi RS 5 boasts a maximum output of 444 bhp along with peak torque of 600 Nm. It has an 8-speed automatic gearbox, and the package is smoothened out by the famous Quattro all-wheel-drive system from Audi.

The Audi RS 5 Sportback is expected to be priced at Rs 1.5 crore (ex-showroom price) for the base model in India.