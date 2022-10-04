Audi R8 V10 GT RWD limited edition supercar unveiled, pays tribute to first Audi R8

Audi R8 V10 GT RWD

Twelve years after the premiere of the first Audi R8 GT, Audi Sport is launching the second edition of this exclusive super sports car: the new Audi R8 Coupe V10 GT RWD. The 5.2 liter, naturally aspirated V10 engine’s output is boosted to 456 kW (620 PS) making it the most powerful rear-wheel drive unit in the history of the brand. A new 7-speed dual-clutch transmission for faster shifts and the new Torque Rear driving mode allows drivers to choose their own level of ESC support.

The seven-stage torque rear in the new Audi R8 Coupe V10 GT RWD can be adjusted via the control satellite on the steering wheel. The new R8 GT is limited to 333 units worldwide. New and exclusive exterior and interior features pay homage to the first generation of the R8 GT. These include, for example, sequential numbering, special light alloy wheels, and an interior in a combination of black and red. The new Audi R8 Coupé V10 GT RWD will be available at dealerships from 2023. Prices start at € 225,000.

Compared with the R8 V10 performance RWD with 570 PS, which forms the basis for the second edition of the R8 GT, Audi Sport is increasing the performance of the special model in order to bring it up to the same level as the quattro model. Specifically, this means: 620 PS from 10 cylinders, 5.2 liters of displacement, and 565 Nm, available from 6,400 until 7.000 rpm (max.: 8,700 rpm). As a result, the new R8 GT accelerates to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.4 seconds, reaches the 200 km/h (124 mph) mark in just 10.1 seconds, and reaches a top speed of up to 320 km/h (199 mph).

Another decisive difference: a new 7-speed dual-clutch transmission with even faster shift times. Thanks to an altered gear ratio and the associated higher speed, the new gearbox allows even more impressive acceleration in all gears. Apart from that, there’s an exclusive design feature for the R8 GT only: the intake manifold is painted in black.

To differentiate the new Audi R8 V10 GT RWD from its relatives, the special model is equipped with exclusive add-on parts. The first distinguishing feature is the black “R8 GT” lettering on the rear. All other emblems are in black. With the Carbon Aerokit in high gloss, which was developed in the wind tunnel, the package generates better stability on the road, and therefore also faster cornering speeds. In all, the Carbon Aerokit consists of the following attachments: front splitter, flics, side skirt covers, cW-elements on the sides of the rear bumper, a diffuser, and a rear wing with gooseneck suspension. This insert ensures optimum wing underflow and thus improves aerodynamic efficiency.

In the style of its predecessor, the new R8 GT comes in matte Suzuka Gray. Alternatively, Tangorot Metallic and Daytona Gray Metallic are available.

In the interior, Audi Sport continues its homage to the first R8 GT from 2010. The interior is crafted in a combination of black and red. This includes red belts – only available in the R8 GT from 12 years ago. The floor mats and the R8 bucket seats feature the lettering of the special model in black and red. One highlight: Customers can find the sequential numbering of their R8 GT in the middle of the selector lever, partially matted in the carbon inlay.