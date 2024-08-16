Audi Q8 facelift is all set to launch in India on August 22; check details

In India, the Q8 will be available in eight colors: Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Samurai Grey, Glacier White, Satellite Silver, Tamarind Brown, and Vicuna Beige.

Audi India has started accepting bookings for the Q8 facelift, both online and at dealerships, with a token amount of Rs 5 lakh. The new prices will be announced on August 22. While the Q8 facelift maintains the same mechanical setup as before, it features some cosmetic updates and new features.

The Q8 facelift retains the 340hp, 500Nm 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive. It can accelerate from 0-100kph in 5.6 seconds and has a top speed of 250kph.

In India, the Q8 will be available in eight colors: Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Samurai Grey, Glacier White, Satellite Silver, Tamarind Brown, and Vicuna Beige. It will also offer four interior color choices: Okapi Brown, Saiga Beige, Black, and Pando Gray. Standard features include 21-inch Gunmetal-finished 5-spoke alloy wheels.

The main update in the facelift is the new HD Matrix LED headlights with laser-assist for high beams and configurable light signatures. The grille and air intakes have also been slightly redesigned. At the rear, the car features new digital OLED tail lights with four selectable light designs.

Inside, the Q8’s cabin remains similar to the previous model, with updated seat upholstery and stitching. New features include an expanded app store with built-in music apps like Spotify and Amazon Music. The driver assistance systems have also been improved.

The current Q8 is priced between Rs 1.07 crore and Rs 1.43 crore (ex-showroom) in India, so expect the facelifted version to have a slight price increase.