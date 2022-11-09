Audi Q5 special edition SUV launched in India with new black styling package

Audi Q5 limited edition

Audi has launched a new special edition Audi Q5 SUV in India. The Audi Q5 special edition features equipment enhancements including a new black styling package with mirror housing and Audi logos in black, roof rails in black and the 5 spoke V style graphite gray diamond cut alloy wheels. In addition, an Audi Genuine Accessories kit is also offered at a special price for the Audi Q5 special edition. The Audi Q5 special edition comes in two exclusive exterior colors: District Green and Ibis White.

The 2.0L 45 TFSI engine powers the Audi Q5 to churn out 249 hp of power and 370Nm torque. The car accelerates from 0-100km/h in just 6.3 seconds and can reach a top speed of 237km/h. The Audi Q5 special edition offers adaptive suspension with damping control. With Audi Drive Select, the driver can choose between six modes, ranging from comfort, dynamic, individual, auto, efficiency and off-road.

The Audi Q5 special edition comes with a singleframe grille with vertical struts, panoramic glass sunroof, sensor-controlled boot lid operation, and LED headlights which are high in illumination and low in energy consumption. It can also be equipped with Black Styling Package Plus with exterior mirror housing, Audi logos in black, roof rails in black and 5 spoke V style graphite gray diamond cut alloy wheels.

Inside the cabin, the Audi Q5 special edition is adorned with plush leather and leatherette combination upholstery, 8 airbags, park assist with parking aid plus, 3-zone air-conditioning, and ambient lighting package plus with 30 colours. It features a 25.65 cm touchscreen infotainment display with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play with support for 19 speakers producing 3D sound effects at 755 watts output.

Audi Q5 Variant Price

Audi Q5 Premium Plus INR 60,50,000 Ex-showroom

Audi Q5 Technology INR 66,21,000 Ex-showroom

Audi Q5 Special Edition INR 67,05,000 Ex showroom