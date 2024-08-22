Twitter
Audi launches new Q8 SUV in India; price starts at Rs…

Shweta Singh

Aug 22, 2024

Audi launches new Q8 SUV in India; price starts at Rs…
Audi India has launched the new Q8 SUV, enhancing its luxury lineup with updated exterior and interior features. Priced at Rs 1,17,49,000 (Ex-showroom), the 2024 Audi Q8 boasts a refined design that merges luxury with sportiness, staying true to Audi's signature sharp lines and elegance. Positioned above the Q7, the Q8 embodies a sophisticated blend of opulence and athleticism.

The new Q8 comes in an array of exterior colors, including Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Samurai Grey, Glacier White, Satellite Silver, Tamarind Brown, and Vicuna Beige. Interior color options include Okapi Brown, Saiga Beige, Black, and Pando Grey.

Key exterior updates include a redesigned single-frame grille with vertical inlays, a distinctive droplet-shaped air intake grille, a new spoiler, 21-inch alloy wheels, red brake calipers, and sleek 2D logos. The rear features a new diffuser design and ‘Park Assist Plus’ for added convenience. The vehicle also sports laser-equipped HD Matrix LED headlights and customizable digital light signatures.

Inside, the Q8 offers premium amenities like a Bang & Olufsen audio system, a 360-degree surround-view camera, quad-zone climate control, Audi’s Virtual Cockpit, and MMI Navigation Plus. Powering the SUV is a 3.0L V6 petrol engine delivering 340 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, paired with a 48V mild hybrid system, an 8-speed gearbox, and Quattro AWD. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds, with a top speed of 250 km/h.

Alongside the Q8 launch, Audi India is celebrating a significant milestone—1 lakh cars sold in India over the past 15 years. To mark this achievement, the company has introduced a 100-Day Celebration, offering loyalty benefits, extended warranties, accessories, service plans, and more to Audi customers.

 

 

 

 

