Audi India has just launched the 2025 Audi RS Q8 which is priced at Rs 2.49 crore (ex-showroom). Audi calls it the most powerful SUV from the German luxury auto manufacturer. The company says it has ‘more powerful’ engine and sportier look.

Audi India has just launched the 2025 Audi RS Q8 which is priced at Rs 2.49 crore (ex-showroom). Audi calls it the most powerful SUV from the German luxury auto manufacturer and praise its ‘more powerful’ engine, its sportier exterior and interior trims. This powerhouse SUV boasts a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, producing 640hp and 850Nm of torque. It has a top speed of 305km/h.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “The launch of the Audi RS Q8 Performance marks a significant milestone in our commitment to bringing the very best of Audi performance cars to India. With its impressive combination of power, sophistication, and everyday usability, the new Audi RS Q8 Performance is designed for customers who demand the ultimate in performance without compromising on luxury.”

Audi RS Q8 specifications

Exteriors:

Audi RS Q8 boasts of edgy and dynamic exterior. The vehicle comes with cutting-edge lighting with matrix LED headlamps featuring laser light technology, along with distinctive RS design elements and other premium features. A unique feature of the SUV is that it possesses headlamp washers even now. With many options in colour, it functions on 23-inch alloy wheels.

Audi claims its sports exhaust system has a sporty appeal. And for more visual options, buyers can choose a Black Styling Package Plus.

Colours:

Metallic Paint Finishes: Mythos Black Metallic, Glacier White Metallic, Sakhir Gold Metallic, Ascari Blue Metallic, Waitomo Blue Metallic, Satellite Silver Metallic, Chili Red Metallic.

Pearl Effect Paint Finishes: Daytona Grey Pearl Effect, Misano Red Pearl Effect, Deep Green Pearl Effect, Sepang Blue Pearl Effect.

Audi Exclusive Colors: Ipanema Brown Metallic, Java Green Metallic, Havana Black Metallic, Java Brown Metallic, Siam Beige Metallic, Carat Beige Metallic.

Interior colour options: Black with black stitching, black with rock grey stitching, black with blue stitching, black with express red stitching, and cognac brown with granite grey stitching.

Features:

The RS Q8 comes with a range of comfortable features. Like, it has:

-360-degree parking camera

-Park assist plus

-Four-zone climate control

-Ambient lighting

The SUV has a panoramic glass roof with many safety options like six airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ECS), lane departure warning, and others.

Engine:

Audi RS Q8 engine performance is powered by a 4.0L TFSI twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, which produces 640BHP and 850Nm torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, the RS Q8 accelerates from 0-100km/h in just 3.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 305km/h. The vehicle features all-wheel drive with a sport differential and optional rear-wheel steering for enhanced handling and agility.