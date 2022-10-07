Search icon
Audi India registers 29% year-to-date growth, pre-owned business up by 73%

Audi Approved: plus (pre-owned car business) has grown by 73% in the first nine months of 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 01:34 PM IST

Audi

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today announced it has retailed 2947 units in the January – September 2022 period. The launch of the new Audi A8 and Audi Q7 coupled with continued demand for the Audi e-tron range, Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi Q5 and the RS performance range have led to positive growth. In addition, Audi Approved: plus (pre-owned car business) has grown by 73% in the first nine months of 2022.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Our performance in the first nine months has laid the foundation for a positive performance in the remainder of the year. Robust growth, despite the semiconductor shortage and global supply-chain issues reiterates the customers’ enthusiasm around the brand and our wide product portfolio. With the upcoming festive season, we are expecting good growth on the back of sustained demand.”

Audi India continues the expansion of its pre-owned car business, Audi Approved: plus in India. Currently operating with eighteen Audi Approved: plus showrooms across all major hubs in the country, Audi India is expanding rapidly and will have twenty-two pre-owned car facilities by the end of 2022. Audi Approved: plus (the pre-owned car business) has grown by 73% in the first nine months of 2022.

Taking forward the electrification strategy, Audi India has successfully installed 100+ chargers across 60+ cities in India – this includes all Audi India dealerships, workshop facilities and select SAVWIPL Group brand dealerships located across strategic highways in the country.

