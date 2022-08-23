Audi cars to get costlier in India from this date, know why

Audi Q3

German luxury carmaker manufacturer Audi has announced that it will increase prices of its entire model range by up to 2.4% next month. This means that the entire Audi range will cost at least Rs 84,000 more from September. As per the company, the price hike is a result of rising input and supply chain costs. The new prices will come into effect from September 20.

Audi India sells petrol models A4, A6, A8 L, Q5, Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS 5 Sportback and RS Q8. The electric vehicle portfolio under the e-tron brand comprises the e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.

At Audi India, we are committed to operating a sustainable business model. With rising input and supply chain costs, we are required to take a price hike of up to 2.4 per cent across our model range," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

Recently Audi also started to accept bookings for the new Audi Q3 SUV. The Audi Q3 will be offered in two trim levels - Premium Plus and Technology. Interested buyers can book the new Audi Q3 at a cost of Rs 2 lakh via the Audi India website or mobile app. The company has announced that the first 500 customers will receive extra perks like an extended warranty and a complete service package.



(With inputs from PTI)