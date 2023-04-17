Search icon
Atiq Ahmed owned a rare multi-crore SUV with VIP 786 registration number

The Hummer H2 SUV in which Atiq Ahmed was often seen travelling during Kanpur polls had a VIP registration number that ends with 786, which is considered a lucky or holy number in Islam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 09:25 AM IST

Atiq Ahmed is one of the most talked about persons in the country right now after the gangster-turned-politician was shot dead along with his brother Ashraf, by three men that have been recognised and arrested by the cops. In the last couple of months, Atiq Ahmed made it to the news numerous times since the murder of Umesh Pal, who was a witness in the Raju Pal murder case. Atiq Ahmed’s political background and criminal cases are not a secret to anyone but not many are aware of his rare super SUV that sports a fancy VIP number plate. Atiq Ahmed was often seen doing road shows in a massive Hummer H2 SUV when he was contesting for polls in UP.

For those who are unaware, the Hummer H2 is a popular SUV from General Motors that wasn’t officially launched in India. The SUV is known for its ruggedness, size, ground clearance, space and engine. It is still even used by the US army. Although the price of Hummer H2 wasn’t that high in the US, the importing charges made it a rare breed in India. The value of the SUV is believed to be in crores and with a special number plate adds to the value of the vehicle.

The Hummer H2 SUV in which Atiq Ahmed was often seen travelling during Kanpur polls had a VIP registration number that ends with 786, which is considered a lucky or holy number in Islam. The value of this registration number is also believed to be over Rs 10 lakh. The Hummer H2 offers a very dominating stance and is considered as a symbol of power. It is powered by a powerful V8 engine which offers extraordinary torque with very low fuel efficiency.

