Ather launches its most affordable electric scooter 450S, gets range of 115 km

The 450S is expected to have an IDC (Indian Driving Conditions) range of 115 km and a top speed of 90 km/h, according to the company.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

Ather 450S

Ather Energy, the homegrown electric vehicle company, has launched the new Ather 450S in India. The new Ather 450S is the brand’s most affordable electric scooter. Priced at Rs 1,29,999, the company will start accepting bookings for the new 450S from July onwards. The new Ather 450S is powered by a 3 kWh battery pack which the company claims will bring much desired performance-centric EV mobility to more commuters in the country.

The 450S is expected to have an IDC (Indian Driving Conditions) range of 115 km and a top speed of 90 km/h, according to the company. Moreover, the company said that the new 450S will continue to offer the segment's best technology and performance.

"Within the category, the 450S will break new grounds and will offer first-of-its-kind tech features in the performance scooter segment, raising the bar in terms of riding pleasure and safety while still delivering on performance," Tarun Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO, Ather Energy, said in a statement.

Ather also announced the new prices for the 450X product line under the now revised FAME-II framework. The FAME II subsidy, one of the important levers that accelerated EV adoption in India, is revised to Rs 10,000 per kWh with a maximum cap of 15 percent of the ex-factory price.

"Starting today, our best-selling scooter -- 450X with Pro Pack will be available at Rs 1,65,000 (ex-showroom Bangalore), which is just marginally higher than prices in March 2023," Ravneet S. Phokela - Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said in a statement. (with IANS inputs)

