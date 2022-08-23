Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

As Delhi government aims to have one EV charging station within every 3 km, citizens still concerned about safety

Only 1% of household consumers plan to buy an e-scooter in the next six months amid safety and performance concerns.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 09:11 AM IST

As Delhi government aims to have one EV charging station within every 3 km, citizens still concerned about safety
EV charging station in Delhi

As Delhi government aims to achieve one public charging point for every 15 EVs spread evenly across the city and accessible within 3 km travel, Indians are reportedly ditching the plan to buy electric scooters in the next 6 months. According to data provided by community social media platform LocalCircles, only 1% of household consumers plan to buy an e-scooter in the next six months amid safety and performance concerns.

"The fire incidents, which resulted in injuries for some along with loss of vehicle, adversely impacted consumer sentiments leading to decline in electric vehicle two-wheeler sales for two months," the survey said. Ather Energy and Ola Electric have suffered the biggest drop in sales as customers delay purchasing EVs amid battery fire incidents.

According to the survey, around 32% of respondents are not convinced about the safety and performance of electric scooters in August while in March this year, the number stood at 17%.

The Centre and state governments in India are continuously pushing for EV adaptation in the country. There are currently over 1,640 operational public EV charging stations in India, of which more than 940 are in nine mega cities. Of these, 678 EV charging stations were installed between October 2021 and January 2022. The current capacity is geared to power about 1.8 lakh new electric vehicles.

To boost EVs in the capital, the Delhi government on Monday released the charging ‘action plan' for electric vehicles on completion of two years of its EV Policy that was first launched in 2020. The plan said that the biggest hindrance to the large-scale adoption of electric vehicles is inadequate charging infrastructure.

Titled ‘Charging/Swapping Infrastructure Action Plan for 2022-25', the document said that the national capital will operationalise the incentive provided to battery swapping facility operators in the Delhi EV policy. The action plan also said that Delhi will also align future measures with the draft of the battery swapping policy published by NITI Aayog on April 20, 2022, and with any subsequent amendments.

(With inputs from agencies)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CGBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary result 2022 DECLARED at cgbse.nic.in: How to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.