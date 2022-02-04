Apple patents unique sunroof technology for its electric car - Know all about it

Apple is often identified as the king of innovations and the company is once again set to make new records. The company has patented a new sunroof technology for its upcoming car. With technology will give driver’s the ability to control the transparency, meaning one can allow sunlight into the car without opening the sunroof.

The futuristic features of the Apple Car will surely give the company an edge over its competitors. The patent document released shows many drawings of what appears to be a car’s roof. According to GizmoChina, some of the diagrams show how the sunroof will move.

Referring to the new feature, the patent states, "Another aspect of the disclosed embodiments is a vehicle that includes a window and a variable translucence area defined on the window. The variable translucence area is controllable to allow a desired degree of light admission through the window”.

Based on speculations, Apple Car may use LED screens all over the vehicle to inform other drivers what the self-driving system is doing. This display will show the speed of the car, the braking information, and other messages in graphic or video format.

The report mentions that these displays would show a goodbye message for drivers parking the vehicle. They will also welcome the user on arrival to the vehicle itself.

The upcoming Apple Car is predicted to use a "C1" chip based on the A12 Bionic processor with in-cabin AI capabilities such as eye-tracking.

Are you excited to witness this new technology?








