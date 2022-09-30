Apple likely to rebuild team for its most expensive product ever

Apple Car

Apple’s most expensive product ever has been in the works for quite a long time now. We have seen several leaks and rumours about it over the last few years and with its competitors going ahead, it appears that Apple is giving another push to ‘Project Titan’. For those who are unaware, Project Titan is the name of a rumoured autonomous Apple Car and known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the tech giant will likely build a new Apple Car project team till December.

“My latest survey indicates that Apple will likely build the new Apple Car project team before the end of 2022.” Ming-Chi Kuo wrote on Twitter. The Cupertino based tech giant is believed to be building a new team to boost the project that was laying dormant during the pandemic.

Apple is not known to reveal anything about its upcoming devices or the products that it has been working on, however leaks around the Project Titan have been in the circulation since 2014. As per the reports, the company also formed a shell company called the SixtyEight Research to work on the autonomous car.

To recall, Kuo earlier this year predicted that Apple needs to restructure the Apple Car team to make it possible for the vehicle to hit the production line in the next three years. “The Apple Car project team has been dissolved for some time. The reorganisation within the next three to six months is necessary to achieve the goal of mass production by 2025” Ming-Chi Kuo wrote in March.

The project has faced several major setbacks since 2014 including changes in leadership. A previous report also suggested that Apple placed a hiring freeze on the autonomous car team as few executives were not happy with progress. Apart from the autonomous car project, Apple is also working on a car software project called ‘IronHeart’.