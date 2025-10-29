FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Anant Ambani's new custom Rolls-Royce has a deep connection to India's royal past; check features, price

Interestingly, the car is not a standard factory unit and has been commissioned through Rolls-Royce’s Bespoke programme, which allows the buyer to customise just about every aspect of the car. Let us tell you more about its uber-cool specifications and price tag.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 01:12 AM IST

Anant Ambani's new custom Rolls-Royce has a deep connection to India's royal past; check features, price
The Ambanis are known for choosing bold and diverse colours for their Rolls-Royce collection.
Anant Ambani has added a new ultra-luxury car in the garage. The bespoke Rolls-Royce Phantom is finished with a striking shade and comes with a special nod to India’s royal past. Interestingly, the car is not a standard factory unit and has been commissioned through Rolls-Royce’s Bespoke programme, which allows the buyer to customise just about every aspect of the car. Let us tell you more about its uber-cool specifications, price tag, and its deep connection to India's royal history.

What is the car's royal connection?

What makes this car so special is its rare orange shade -- a tribute to the legendary 1934 Rolls-Royce Phantom II commissioned by the then Maharaja of Rajkot and famously called the "Star of India." Hence, Ambani's Phantom's colour has been aptly dubbed Star of India Orange. On the inside, the cabin packs an elegant sanctuary of fine leather, open-pore wood veneers, and other customisable detailing.

What is the car's price tag?

Ambani's modern Phantom is an extended-wheelbase model, meaning it offers maximum space and comfort. Blending innovation and luxury, it is hand-built and powered by a quiet V12 engine along with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The starting price for the modern Phantom is around Rs 10.5 crore before any custom options are added. The purchase marks another addition to the Ambani family's expansive car collection that already includes 15 Rolls-Royces, including sedans and SUVs, with their value in crores of rupees. The Ambanis are known for choosing bold and diverse colours for their Rolls-Royce collection.

