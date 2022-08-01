Search icon
Fans ask Anand Mahindra to gift Scorpio-N to CWG 2022 gold medalists Mirabai Chanu, Achinta Sheuli, Jeremy Lalrinnunga

Mirabai Chanu, Achinta Sheuli and Jeremy Lalrinnunga have won gold medals for India at Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 05:51 PM IST

Mahindra Scorpio-N

Achinta Sheuli, Mirabai Chanu and Jeremy Lalrinnunga have made India proud at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games by winning gold medals for the country in weightlifting. All three athletes, Achinta Sheuli, Mirabai Chanu and Jeremy Lalrinnunga, are getting appreciation from all over the internet including politicians, actors and other celebrities. Indian billionaire and the chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra also lauded the CWG 2022 feat of athletes. “Do you really need to look anywhere else for #MondayMotivation ?  3 athletes who showed us how to turn the ‘weight’ we carry—into gold… #MirabaiChanu #JeremyLalrinnunga #AchintaSheuli” Anand Mahindra wrote on Twitter while sharing images of Achinta Sheuli, Mirabai Chanu and Jeremy Lalrinnunga. Commenting on his Twitter posts, fans are asking Anand Mahindra to gift the new Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV to the gold medal winning Indian athletes. “As a request to honour our medalist  like the last time ( TOKYO OLYMPICS) What about giving all of them a Z8L scorpioN with a special  commonwealth  insignia ???” a user wrote in Anand Mahindra’s post. Here are few of the other comments on Anand Mahindra’s Twitter post lauding Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medal winners Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli.

 

 

 

 

 

To recall, Anand Mahindra gifted brand new personalised cars to Olympics gold medalists Neeraj Chopra  and Sumit Antil. At that time, the company gifted personaliesed XUV700 SUV to the athletes. Now netizens are requesting Mahindra to gift the new Mahindra Scorpio-N to the athletes.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N was launched in June and the compnay started to accept booking for the new SUV last week. Priced at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra Scorpio-N received 1 lakh booking in just 30 minutes helping Mahindra & Mahindra shares to touch an all time high. The new Mahindra Scorpio is loaded to the brim when it comes to features and it is available in six variants with two engine and transmission options.

 

