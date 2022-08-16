Anand Mahindra shares meme mocking Tesla’s plan to not enter India

Anand Mahindra Twitter meme

Mahindra has revealed five electric SUVs that will be launched in India in the coming years. The new Mahindra electric vehicles will be based on the new INGLO EV platform that was unveiled by the company at a special Independence Day event. The company announced that the five upcoming electric vehicles will be sold under two brands – the XUV and the BE. The new range includes the XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09 and the first four of these will be launched between 2024 and 2026. As soon as Mahindra unveiled its ‘Born Electric’ vision, netizens started lauding the automaker's chairperson, Anand Mahindra, on Twitter. While many appreciated the company’s plan, a few started to compare Anand Mahindra with Elon Musk.

A Twitter user even appreciated Anand Mahindra by mocking Tesla's exit from India through a meme. Surprisingly, Anand Mahindra also shared the meme from his Twitter handle. Take a look at the post below.

Through the meme the Twitter user is applauding Mahindra’s move to push the EV revolution in the country after Indians were abandoned by Tesla. The Elon Musk backed electric car manufacturer dropped its plan to launch vehicles in India due to high taxes on imported vehicles and government’s push to manufacture cars in India. On the other hand Anand Mahindra lauded government's efforts to boost electric vehicles in the country.

"Today with government support, rapid lowering of the cost of ownership and increased consumer awareness of environmental awareness issues, we believe that the time is ripe and right for us to enter the four-wheeler markets with our range of battery electric vehicles," Anand Mahindra said on Monday.