Anand Mahindra mocks 'stats' on car accidents, calls it 'kuch bhi'

Anand Mahindra shares a tweet mocking the stats stated by the World of Statistic over chances of car crashes by the colour of car, calls it 'Kuch Bhi'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 01:32 PM IST

Anand Mahindra, an industrialist, is well known for his witty posts. With his 9.8 million Twitter followers, the billionaire frequently posts a variety of information in the form of photos or videos.

The Mahindra Group chairman was observed ridiculing strange facts on Thursday. He made fun of the World of Statistics, Twitter account, which claimed that black cars are more likely to be involved in accidents.

 According to the World of Statistics post, there is a 47 per cent chance that a car will crash if it is black, followed by 11 per cent for grey, 10 per cent for silver, and 7 per cent for each blue and red.

The statistics also indicated that the least likely car colours to crash are white, yellow, orange, and gold. Statistics provided on the page are unsupported by any report.

Anand Mahindra mocked the Twitter handle by utilising a line by American author Mark Twain because the figures had no justification and were just numbers.

It is unclear why the business tycoon claimed the figures made him think of "Lies, damned lies, and statistics". This idiom refers to the ability of statistics to strengthen weak arguments. In Hindi, he added the word "Kuch Bhi," which means rubbish.

