Anand Mahindra lauds Kerala woman who drove Mahindra Thar to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in FIFA World Cup 2022

She drove 2973 Kms in her Mahindra Thar to reach Qatar.

Anand Mahindra is one the most celebrated business tycoons in India and he has a massive fan following on Twitter. The billionaire often shares interesting posts of his social media handle and publicly lauds inspiring stories and innovations. In one of his recent tweets, Anand Mahindra has praised the Kerala woman who drove her Mahindra Thar to Qatar with her five kids just to watch Lionel Messi play at FIFA World Cup 2022. Sharing a video of her journey, Anand Mahindra wrote “Glad I waited before sharing this video. With Argentina’s & Messi’s triumph, her epic journey was a triumph too! I salute Naaji Noushi & her intrepid spirit of adventure. Thank you for your confidence in the Thar. A car that cheers people with courage & curiosity about the world.”

For those who do not know, Najira Noushad is a 33-year-old homemaker from Kerala. She drove 2973 Kms in her Mahindra Thar to reach Qatar as she didn’t want to fly like others. She was there to support Argentina, especially in the grand FIFA World Cup 2022 final where Lionel Messi stole the show against France after Mbappe’s hat-trick.

Noushad became an internet sensation after her inspiring story went viral on the internet. She crossed several countries by road in order to reach Qatar for the FIFA World Cup. The travel enthusiast drove through UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. She was continuously sharing her journey on Instagram Stories.

Also reads: Tata Tiago EV to get a price hike in January 2023, here's how much it may cost



She is still in Qatar and enjoying her visit. In one of her recent posts, she can be seen standing on a Football pitch in Qatar while donning an Argentina jersey. It is worth noting that at times Najira Noushad has to transport her Mahindra Thar in a truck before she could begin driving again. Noushad first transported her Thar to Oman via ship. From Oman, she drove through UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia before reaching Qatar.