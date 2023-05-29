Ajay Devgn buys super luxury BMW i7 EV worth Rs 1.95 crore, comes with cinema screen to play PS5

Ajay Devgn buys super luxury BMW i7 EV worth Rs 1.95 crore

Ajay Devgn is a popular automobile enthusiast who owns a range of exotic cars. His wife Kajol and daughter Nysa Devgan are also often seen in sexy luxury cars. Adding to his wide collection, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has bought a new super expensive EV from German automaker BMW. The ace actor has reportedly purchased a BMW i7 luxury electric car worth Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom). For those who are unaware, the BMW i7 is the brand’s flagship EV sedan in India. As per a report by Cartoq, BMW i7 EV opted by Ajay Devgn features a classy shade of Twilight Purple Pearl Metallic. The car is powered by two electric motors that together produce 544 horsepower and 745 Nm of torque. With a range of more than 550 kms, the BMW i7 has a top speed of 239 km/h and it can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in under 4.7 seconds.

The cabin of the BMW i7 is almost identical to the recent generation BMW 7-series that comes with large curved displays for the infotainment system and instrument cluster. The car also features a 31.3-inch, 8K cinema screen mounted on the roof that can stream videos through Amazon Fire TV. The passenger can also connect a PS 5 through the HDMI port and enjoy gaming during the commute. The rear doors of the EV get a 5.5-inch touchscreen that controls the infotainment system, temperature control, and seats.

BMW i7 EV is not the only super expensive car owned by Ajay Devgn, the Bholaa star also owns Mercedes S 450 4MATIC, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Mercedes Maybach GLS600, Range Rover Vogue, Audi Q7, Mini Cooper among others.