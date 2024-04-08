AI's role in the future of driving

Companies like Tesla and Waymo have made significant strides in autonomous driving, thanks to AI's capabilities. Indian manufacturers are also catching up, especially in the EV segment and AI powered technology has been incorporated quite effectively.

In the past few years, technology in cars has become very important. The role of artificial intelligence (AI) is evolving at a rapid rate in making tech features increasingly sophisticated and dynamic. AI technologies are not limited just to self-driving cars, but are revolutionising the automotive industry in various ways like enhancing safety, efficiency, convenience, and the overall driving experience.

Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) has emerged as a prominent application of AI in cars. Five years ago, the penetration of ADAS in India was zero but now it is at about 8 per cent and growing rapidly. Similarly, 360-degree cameras went from zero or maybe 1 per cent to 8 per cent now. Features like lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot detection rely on AI to analyse sensor data and make real- time decisions. Moreover, the growth of autonomous vehicles has pushed the boundaries of AI in cars. Self-driving cars utilise a complex network of sensors, cameras, and AI algorithms to perceive their surroundings, make decisions, and navigate safely without human intervention.

Apart from ADAS and Voice Recognition System, the vehicles employ an AI-powered regenerative braking system that aids in battery recharging while driving. Eco driving assistance is also another application of AI in promoting fuel efficiency. It can provide real-time feedback and guidance to drivers, encouraging behaviours like smooth acceleration, maintaining optimal speeds, and minimising abrupt braking, hence reducing fuel consumption and contributing to a greener environment.



Yet, it was not just fuel efficiency, but safety features that saw the early applications of AI in cars. AI-powered collision avoidance systems play a crucial role in preventing accidents. By continuously monitoring the environment and analysing sensor data, these systems can identify potential collision risks and provide warnings or even intervene to avoid accidents, thus playing a crucial role in preventing accidents. Driver Fatigue Monitoring System is a safety feature which predicts and identifies situations where drivers are drowsy or tired and alerts them.

Adaptive Cruise Control measures the distance and speed of vehicles ahead and automatically adjusts the speed of the car to maintain a safe distance, reducing the risk of rear end collisions.

AI also plays an important role in upgrading the security of vehicles. Keyless entry systems use biometric authentication, such as facial recognition or fingerprint scanning and help prevent unauthorised access. Additionally, AI algorithms can detect and raise alerts for suspicious activities, such as attempted theft or vandalism.

By incorporating AI technologies into vehicles, driving experience can be significantly enhanced, making it safer and more enjoyable. AI- powered voice assistants can enable hands-free interaction with in-car systems, allowing drivers to control various functions such as navigation, music playback, and climate control without taking their hands off the wheel or eyes off the road. AI can personalise the in-car entertainment experience by recommending music, podcasts, or audiobooks based on the driver' s preferences and mood. Advanced systems can even generate tailored content or interactive experiences to keep passengers entertained during long drives. Getting real time traffic updates and minimising travel time is another advantage of AI technology in vehicles.



Overall, the integration of AI is adding a new edge to cars not only making them safer, but also more enjoyable. Despite the challenges such as data privacy and cybersecurity, the AI powered automotive industry has been experiencing a significant sea change in recent years in India and globally.

The author of this article is Garima Avtar, an extreme rally driver, podcaster, an award winning content creator, an independent journalist and 3 X Tedx Speaker.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA.)