Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

Ahmedabad businessman sues Jaguar dealership for faulty repairs, seeks compensation of Rs 1 crore

Businessman sues Jaguar dealer for not fixing recurring faults despite hefty charges.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 10:36 PM IST

Ahmedabad businessman sues Jaguar dealership for faulty repairs, seeks compensation of Rs 1 crore
Jaguar XE

Many people dream of owning a luxury vehicle one day; however, if something went wrong with that vehicle, the whole experience would be ruined. When the dealership similarly refuses to assist and instead harasses the client, the situation worsens. Rajeev Agrawal, a businessman from Ahmedabad, recently filed a complaint against the local Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) dealership, Cargo Motors Ltd, for engaging in the all-too-common practise of harassing its customers.

According to Agrawal, he filed a complaint against his Jaguar dealer at the District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission because of the treatment he received. He claims that since September 2021, he has taken his Jaguar XE vehicle to Cargo Motors Ltd for repair three times, but the problem has not been fixed. He said that the harassment from the dealer had gone on for more than a year.

Agrawal said that his automobile had broken down for the third time despite spending thousands fixing it. He said that four months had passed since he brought the car to the dealer and the issue has not been fixed.

After much back-and-forth, Agrawal launched a lawsuit against the car manufacturer, claiming that the dealership had falsely promised them a one-year warranty extension and that the two subsequent issues were covered by insurance.

Also, READ: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 catches fire in Ladakh, video goes viral

Agrawal took Cargo Motors Ltd. and JLR to consumer court. He has requested a replacement car or repairs with the promise that the problem would not recur. Also, he wants the dealership to pay him Rs 1 crore in compensation for the 10 months the car has been sitting in storage there and for the abuse he claims to have endured.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Nothing Ear (Stick) launched in India, here’s everything you need to know
Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, celebs who became parents this year
World’s most dangerous plant that can torture, trigger suicidal thoughts: All you need to know about Gympie Gympie
Diwali 2022: Smart LED bulbs with Bluetooth speakers to enhance your decoration; priced under Rs 500
Raisin water health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include it in your daily diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Railways imposes Rs 1 lakh fine on IRCTC contractor for charging Rs 5 extra on a water bottle
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.