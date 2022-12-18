Ahmedabad businessman sues Jaguar dealership for faulty repairs, seeks compensation of Rs 1 crore

Jaguar XE

Many people dream of owning a luxury vehicle one day; however, if something went wrong with that vehicle, the whole experience would be ruined. When the dealership similarly refuses to assist and instead harasses the client, the situation worsens. Rajeev Agrawal, a businessman from Ahmedabad, recently filed a complaint against the local Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) dealership, Cargo Motors Ltd, for engaging in the all-too-common practise of harassing its customers.

According to Agrawal, he filed a complaint against his Jaguar dealer at the District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission because of the treatment he received. He claims that since September 2021, he has taken his Jaguar XE vehicle to Cargo Motors Ltd for repair three times, but the problem has not been fixed. He said that the harassment from the dealer had gone on for more than a year.

Agrawal said that his automobile had broken down for the third time despite spending thousands fixing it. He said that four months had passed since he brought the car to the dealer and the issue has not been fixed.

After much back-and-forth, Agrawal launched a lawsuit against the car manufacturer, claiming that the dealership had falsely promised them a one-year warranty extension and that the two subsequent issues were covered by insurance.

Agrawal took Cargo Motors Ltd. and JLR to consumer court. He has requested a replacement car or repairs with the promise that the problem would not recur. Also, he wants the dealership to pay him Rs 1 crore in compensation for the 10 months the car has been sitting in storage there and for the abuse he claims to have endured.