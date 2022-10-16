After Mirzapur star Divyendu, Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi purchases Mercedes-Benz GLS 450

Photo: autohangar and pratikgandhiofficial/Instagram

Pratik Gandhi, well known for his role as Harshad Mehta in the smash hit web series 'Scam 1992', is now the happy owner of a Mercedes-Benz GLS luxury SUV. As of a few days ago, Divyendu Sharma, who plays ‘Munna Tripathi’ in the well-known Amazon Prime web series Mirzapur, also became the owner of a Mercedes-Benz GLS luxury SUV, the luxury SUV is quite popular among Indian celebrities.

In the vidoe shared by autohangar on Instaggram, the post says,” Heartiest Congratulations to our very own Bigg Bull @pratikgandhiofficial on his purchase of our spacious and luxurious Mercedes-Benz GLS 450. We appreciate your trust in @autohangar and look forward to delivering excellent services. Congratulation and good luck with your future endeavors.”

Pratik Gandhi received his Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 SUV from the Mumbai Mercedes-Benz showroom on the occasion of Dussehra. Mirzapur actor Divyenndu Sharma, popularly known for his portrayal as Phoolchand Tripathi a.k.a. 'Munna' bhaiya, also recently received his beautiful Obsidian Black Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4MATIC SUV.

According to Mercedes-Benz , the GLS 450 is available with a 3.0 litre inline six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine capable of producing 362 horsepower and 500 Newton-metres of torque. It has a 9-speed automatic transmission with a torque converter and a 48V mild-hybrid system powering the motor for the Indian Market.

Additionally, the SUV's 4MATIC technology distributes power to all four wheels. Mercedes-Airmatic Benz's air suspension allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds. The top-tier Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach 600 4MATIC model is the only one that can be equipped with a 4.0L V8 engine.

The SUV is fully equipped, with seven available seats and a big panoramic sunroof. The Mercedes-Benz GLS has a 9-channel amplifier wired to a 13-speaker system controlled by a 12.3-inch touchscreen. Additionally, the MBUX unit is used for the digital gauge cluster.

Similar Mercedes-Benz GLS SUVs were also purchased by actors Vikrant Massey and Pratik Gandhi this year.