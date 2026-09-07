After Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki makes cars costlier ahead of festive season: Check new prices after hike

Festive season car shopping is set to get costlier as Maruti Suzuki raises prices by up to Rs 20,000. Know real reason behind the price hike.

If you are planning to buy a car ahead of the festive season, then it might cost your pocket a little more than planned. India's best-selling car brand, Maruti Suzuki, has announced a price hike of up to Rs 20,000 from September. This is the third price hike of the year by the automaker but will be applicable to select models only, unlike the previous two rounds where the entire lineup was included. The latest increase will come into effect from September 2026.

This is the third increase since May 2026, as Maruti Suzuki first announced a price hike of up to Rs 30,000 from June, followed by an increase of up to Rs 30,000 from August. Earlier, Hyundai and Tata also announced a price hike due to increased input costs and supply chain constraints.

Why Maruti Suzuki is increasing car prices again

''You are kindly informed that in view of the continuous sustained increase in input costs, the Company has decided to increase the prices on selected models by up to Rs. 20,000. This increase in prices would come into effect in September 2026,'' Maruti Suzuki said.

Maruti Suzuki also said that the company has been making efforts to mitigate the cost impact through cost reduction in recent months. ''However, with inflationary burdens at elevated levels and the adverse cost environment enduring, the Company is constrained to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market, while continuing to ensure that the impact on customers is kept to the minimum extent possible,'' Maruti Suzuki said.

Earlier, Maruti Suzuki India managing director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi called for deeper localisation across the automotive supply chain and said, ''Deep localisation is about reducing our exposure to external disruptions by strengthening domestic capabilities and progressively owning a larger share of the value chain.''

Amid all this, Maruti Suzuki is yet to announce the exact price change and specify the names of car models covered under the new price hike.

5 top-selling Maruti Suzuki cars in August 2026

WagonR - 20,180 units

Swift - 19,832 units

Fronx - 18,730 units

Ertiga - 18,516 units

Swift Dzire - 18,418 units