‘Acts of BEWAKOOFIYAN’: Viral Instagram reel of desi bride draws hefty fine from Delhi Police

Delhi Police fines viral bride

A video of a bride riding a scooter with a trending song is going viral all over social media platforms. As of now, the Instagram Reel with the song ‘Vaari Vaari Jaaun’ has gathered more than 1 million views. Although the viral reel made the bride famous, it landed her in trouble as well. The viral reel got the attention of Delhi Police and the authorities were able to spot that the bride was riding the scooter without helmet and without license, resulting in hefty fine. Delhi Police shared a clip of the challan issued to the bride with a witty caption to raise awareness. “Going 'Vaari Vaari Jaaun' on the road for a REEL makes your safety a REAL WORRY! Please do not indulge in acts of BEWAKOOFIYAN! Drive safe.” the tweet from Delhi Police reads.



The bride has been issued a fine of Rs 6,000 in total which includes Rs 1,000 fine for riding without a helmet and Rs 5,000 fine for riding without a valid license. Netizens are lauding the action taken by Delhi Police to spread awareness against irresponsible riding.