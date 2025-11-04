2025 Hyundai Venue launch today, November 4: Check variants, design, features, price and more

The 2025 Hyundai Venue is set to launch with updated styling, advanced tech, and new features. Priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 13 lakh, it competes with rivals like the Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon.

Hyundai is all set to introduce the 2025 Venue, a highly anticipated update to its popular compact SUV. This third-generation model promises to enhance the Venue’s appeal with a sleeker design, modern technology, and an upgraded feature list. As it prepares to rival key competitors like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Kia Sonet, the 2025 Venue aims to offer a more premium driving experience while keeping the compact SUV segment exciting and competitive.

Pricing and Trim Variants

The 2025 Hyundai Venue is expected to be priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom), a modest increase compared to the current model’s pricing range of Rs 7.26 lakh to Rs 12.46 lakh. With a new HX-series nomenclature for its trims, the upcoming Venue will be available in variants ranging from the entry-level HX2 to the fully-loaded HX10.

Each trim will feature a unique combination of engines and gearboxes, with the HX2 variant likely starting at around Rs 8 lakh. On the other end of the spectrum, the HX10 variant could approach the Rs 13 lakh mark, offering an extensive list of premium features and advanced tech, making it one of the most well-equipped models in the segment.

Design and Exterior Enhancements

In terms of design, the 2025 Venue adopts a more refined, bold look, following Hyundai's latest global design philosophy. The front of the vehicle gets a fresh grille design, updated LED lighting signatures, and a revamped bumper, giving the Venue a sharper, more modern appearance.

The body itself has received tweaks for a sportier, more upscale stance. Larger alloy wheels and sleeker body contours enhance its visual appeal. Buyers will be able to choose from six monotone and two dual-tone colour options, offering more customisation to suit individual preferences.

Inside, the cabin gets a significant upgrade with a streamlined dashboard, improved materials, and a dual 12.3-inch display system for both the instrument cluster and infotainment system. This new setup is expected in mid to high-end trims, adding a high-tech touch to the Venue’s interior.

Technology and Features

Hyundai continues to focus on cutting-edge technology and in-car comfort. The 2025 Venue will be equipped with two 12.3-inch screens, offering wireless connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ensuring a seamless experience for tech-savvy drivers. Other standout features include:

Ventilated seats for enhanced comfort

Panoramic sunroof (likely to be available on higher trims)

Ambient lighting for a premium feel

Multiple USB ports and wireless charging for convenience

On the safety front, the 2025 Venue will be equipped with six airbags as standard across all variants. Additionally, higher trims are expected to offer Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), providing features like lane-keeping assist, forward-collision warning, and automatic emergency braking, elevating the Venue’s safety standards.

Engine Options and Performance

Under the hood, the 2025 Venue will likely continue with Hyundai’s proven engine options:

A 1.2-litre petrol engine for entry-level variants

A more powerful 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, available with both manual and DCT (Dual-Clutch Transmission) gearbox options

A 1.5-litre diesel engine, now offered with an automatic gearbox for the first time, further enhances the SUV’s practicality and driving pleasure

These engine choices ensure that the Venue caters to a wide range of buyers, from those looking for fuel efficiency to those seeking performance.

A Stronger Contender in a Crowded Segment

With the compact SUV segment becoming increasingly competitive, the 2025 Hyundai Venue aims to secure its place in the market with a premium mix of style, technology, and safety features. Competing against the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Kia Sonet, Hyundai’s refreshed Venue promises to provide more value, with an improved design, upgraded technology, and enhanced driving dynamics.

The 2025 Venue looks set to elevate Hyundai’s presence in the compact SUV market, offering customers an attractive blend of performance, comfort, and modern technology at a competitive price point.