2025 Aston Martin Vanquish revealed: Check expected price, features, top speed

The 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish, revealed in Venice, features a 5.2-liter V12 engine setting new records for the brand.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 08:28 PM IST

2025 Aston Martin Vanquish revealed: Check expected price, features, top speed
2025 Aston Martin Vanquish World Debut
Aston Martin Vanquish 2025 debut: The 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish has just been unveiled in Venice, Italy, as Aston Martin's latest flagship supercar. This new model revives the iconic Vanquish name, which last appeared in 2018, and sets new benchmarks for the British luxury carmaker. The 2025 Vanquish boasts an impressive 5.2-liter V12 twin-turbo engine that generates a whopping 824 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. With these figures, it becomes the most powerful Aston Martin ever, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds. The car also achieves a top speed of 214 mph, making it the fastest Aston Martin in the brand’s 111-year history.

Built on a new chassis, the 2025 Vanquish features a longer wheelbase by 3 inches compared to its predecessor. Advanced materials, such as carbon fiber for the bodywork and driveshaft, as well as a titanium exhaust system, keep the car’s weight below 4,000 pounds. Despite its lightweight construction, the Vanquish offers a luxurious interior, including premium leather, a 10-inch digital gauge cluster, and a 10-inch central touchscreen. The center console houses an illuminated engine start button, a drive mode dial, a gear selector, and climate controls. The prices start at $4,29,000 ex-showroom and before any options. 

In terms of performance, the Vanquish is equipped with Bilstein DTX active dampers, an electronic rear differential (e-diff) for torque vectoring, and 21-inch forged alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli P ZERO tires. Carbon ceramic brakes provide strong stopping power. The car’s sleek design includes carbon fiber accents on the hood and rear panel, as well as flush door handles that deploy when the car is unlocked. The rear-mounted 8-speed automatic transmission helps the Vanquish achieve a nearly perfect 50/50 weight distribution (51/49).

Production of the 2025 Vanquish will be limited to fewer than 1,000 units per year, with deliveries expected to start at the end of 2024. Aston Martin offers a high level of customization through its Q System, allowing buyers to personalize exterior paint, interior leather, stitching colors, and trim accents like wood or carbon fiber. Additional options include a panoramic glass roof, a 15-speaker Bowers and Wilkins surround sound system, and a 4G LTE cellular connection. For those interested in owning this exceptional car, reaching out to a local Aston Martin dealership is recommended to learn more about the 2025 Vanquish.

