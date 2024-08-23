Twitter
Automobile

2024's best-selling car in India has sold 126000 units so far; it's not of Maruti, Hyundai, Toyota or Honda

Tata Punch becomes India’s best-selling car between January and July 2024 surpassing the Maruti Suzuki WagonR.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 02:34 PM IST

2024's best-selling car in India has sold 126000 units so far; it's not of Maruti, Hyundai, Toyota or Honda
Best-selling car 2024 in India
    Best selling car 2024 in India: Tata Motors' micro SUV, the Tata Punch, has emerged as the best-selling car in India between January 2024 and July 2024, surpassing Maruti Suzuki's popular WagonR. During this period, Tata Punch sold 126,000 units, outpacing WagonR, which recorded sales of 116,000 units. This shift highlights a growing preference among Indian buyers for SUVs over traditional hatchbacks.

    Despite its success over the first seven months of 2024, the Tata Punch experienced a decline in sales in July 2024, falling to the fourth spot in that month's top-selling car list. During July, the Hyundai Creta took the lead, followed by the WagonR in third place.

    The increasing popularity of SUVs in the Indian market is evident from the rising number of SUV models appearing on the best-sellers list. This trend reflects a broader shift in consumer preferences towards more spacious and versatile vehicles.

    The Tata Punch, priced between Rs 6.13 lakh and Rs 10.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), offers a range of features and specifications that appeal to buyers. It comes with a 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine, with an option for a CNG kit. The engine produces 86PS of power and 113Nm of torque. The petrol versions of the Punch are available with both a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed automatic transmission, while the CNG variant is offered only with a manual transmission.

    One of the Punch’s standout features is its fuel efficiency, with the petrol version achieving up to 20.09 kmpl and the CNG variant offering nearly 26 km/kg. The CNG model also benefits from twin-cylinder technology, which enhances boot space and practicality.

    The Tata Punch is equipped with several modern features, including a sunroof, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, automatic climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen, electronically folding mirrors, and a cooled glovebox. For safety, it includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD, a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a rearview camera with guidelines, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. It has also been awarded a 5-star rating from Global NCAP, underscoring its safety credentials.

    Overall, the Tata Punch’s performance and features have resonated strongly with Indian consumers, cementing its position as a leading choice in the competitive car market.

     

