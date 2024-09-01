2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched in India, price starts at Rs…; bookings open today

Bookings and Test rides for the 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will start from today (September 1).

The much-awaited 2024 edition of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 was finally launched in the Indian market on Saturday at a starting price of Rs 1.99 lakh. The top variant of this model costs Rs 2.30 lakh.

For the 2024 model, the Classic 350 has been freshened up with new color options and enhanced with added features.

The updated Classic 350 now sports LED pilot lights, a headlight, and a tail light across its entire range. Plus, the premium models boast LED indicators as well.

Also, it has an adjustable clutch and brake levers for convenience and a gear position indicator. It also includes a USB type-C charger.

The bike retains a 349cc single-cylinder engine, capable of producing 20.2bhp at 6,100rpm and a torque of 27Nm at 4,000rpm. It is paired with a five-speed gearbox.

The Indian motorcycle manufacturer has introduced seven new colours across five variants, Heritage (Madras Red and Jodhpur Blue), Heritage Premium (Medallion Bronze), Signals (Commando Sand), Dark ( Gun Grey and Stealth Black), Chrome (Emerald). What's special is that the Stealth Black variant is the only one that comes with stylish alloy wheels.

