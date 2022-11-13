2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Dzire rumoured to launch with Strong Hybrid system; will get 35 to 40 kmpl mileage

Representational Image

Increasing petrol and diesel costs have led to a greater need for fuel-efficient vehicles. CNG fuel has contributed to the resolution of this problem to some degree. However, CNG costs are also increasing. As a result of the new Grand Vitara SUV's popularity, Maruti Suzuki plans to fully commit to the hybrid market in India with the release of the Swift and Dzire. The next generation of the wildly successful hatchback and compact sedan will debut in the first quarter of 2024, and they will have an all-new strong-hybrid drivetrain that may make them the most fuel-efficient vehicles in India.

Maruti Suzuki is likely the number one request in a nation where people are fixated on getting the most miles per gallon out of their cars. This action is warranted as well. For obvious financial reasons, nobody wants to put themselves in the position of constantly subsidising a vehicle that gets a terrible fuel economy.

Maruti's current Swift and Dzire models are two of the company's best-selling vehicles. They got both the price point and the feature set just perfect. It has just been reported by Autocar India that the next-gen Maruti Swift and Dzire will feature advanced hybrid technology.

The YED platform (which includes the Swift and Dzire) will also be updated with a new engine. This Z12E 3-cylinder 1.2-litre engine is in a class of its own. When compared to the 4-cylinder design of the K12C engine, which is now used in the Swift and the Dzire, this alternative is a significant improvement. It has been speculated that Toyota, Maruti Suzuki's technology partner, would provide the next-generation Dzire and Swift with powerful hybrid technology.

There is a high likelihood that these electric hybrid parts are identical to those in the HyRyder and Grand Vitara plug-in hybrids. Reasonable, since they are preadapted to the area. Prices for the future Swift and Dzire hybrid models will be more than those for the standard models. The current price difference between a mild hybrid and a powerful hybrid Grand Vitara or HyRyder is around Rs. 2.6 lakh. A much less of a gap is predicted to exist between the hybrid and non-hybrid Swifts and Dzires.

Maruti may be able to narrow the price difference to between Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 1.5 lakh by the time YED is released in 2024. Among affordable hatchbacks and sedans, the Swift and Dzire will be the first to offer powerful hybrid technology whenever they are released. Most likely, hybrids will be found exclusively in the highest trim levels.

The most fuel-efficient cars in the nation, according to this magic number, are said to be the hybrid versions of the Swift and Dzire. Between 35 and 40 km/l are projected. This would result in a dramatic improvement in fuel economy. Swift and Dzire, in comparison, have numbers of 22.56 km/l and 24.1 km/l, respectively.