2023 Yamaha R15, MT 15, FZ-X launch today: Check expected pricing, new features, link to watch event live

The 2023 Yamaha R15 V4 is all set to get a TFT dash with Bluetooth connection. The current model has an LCD instrument cluster. On the other hand, Yamaha MT 15 V2 and FZ-X will get a new dual-channel ABS variant and some new colours.

Yamaha Motor India is all set to introduce the updated versions of its 1500cc motorcycles today - February 13, 2023. The company will launch the new R15 V4, MT 15, and FZ-X. These motorcycles releasing today will have several new features including being OBD 2-compliant. The prices for Yamaha’s MY2023 range will be revealed through a LIVE launch today at 11:30 am.

Direct Link to Watch 2023 Yamaha R15 V4, MT 15, and FZ-X Launch LIVE

2023 Yamaha R15 V4, MT 15, and FZ-X: Things to expect

All three of the motorcycles will also feature an Onboard Diagnostic Device (OBD) to capitulate on the BS6 emission norms during riding.

2023 Yamaha R15 V4, MT 15, and FZ-X: Expected pricing

Yamaha R15 V4

Current price: From 1.80 lakh to Rs 1.93 lakh

MT 15 V2

Current price: From Rs 1.65 lakh to Rs 1.67 lakh

FZ-X

Current price: Rs 1.34 lakh

(All prices are ex-showroom)

As for the new prices, the Yamaha MY23 is expected to have a price increase to a slightly premium range. Yamaha will also update its other two-wheelers to comply with the latest emission norms.