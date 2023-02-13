2023 Yamaha R15, MT 15, FZ-X launch today: Check expected pricing, new features, link to watch event live

Headlines

Janhvi Kapoor defends Bawaal after film faced backlash for 'trivialising' Holocaust: 'It is all a matter of perspective'

Haryana government orders suspension of mobile internet, bulk SMS services in Nuh

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana film sees his biggest opening, earns Rs 10.69 crore

How first PM Jawaharlal Nehru persuaded JRD Tata to start country's first cosmetics brand

'Chappal chor': Snake steals the show (and a slipper) in hilarious viral escape act, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Janhvi Kapoor defends Bawaal after film faced backlash for 'trivialising' Holocaust: 'It is all a matter of perspective'

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana film sees his biggest opening, earns Rs 10.69 crore

Ram Charan sends special gift, heartfelt note to congratulate Allu Arjun for winning National Award for Pushpa

Lyricist Dev Kohli, who wrote songs for Maine Pyar Kiya and Baazigar, passes away

Zika virus in Mumbai: Know signs and symptoms

 Top 10 high calcium foods for women

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

World Athletics Championships 2023 Highlights: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final and Paris Olympics

SHOCKING! Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt unexpectedly dies at 36 from heart attack

Dream Girl 2 Review: Netizens Hail Ayushmann Khurrana's Film As Wholesome Family Entertainer

Janhvi Kapoor defends Bawaal after film faced backlash for 'trivialising' Holocaust: 'It is all a matter of perspective'

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana film sees his biggest opening, earns Rs 10.69 crore

Karan Johar reveals he called Diljit Dosanjh to include Lover in RRKPK: 'I was told it is ridiculously expensive...'

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

2023 Yamaha R15, MT 15, FZ-X launch today: Check expected pricing, new features, link to watch event live

The 2023 Yamaha R15 V4 is all set to get a TFT dash with Bluetooth connection. The current model has an LCD instrument cluster. On the other hand, Yamaha MT 15 V2 and FZ-X will get a new dual-channel ABS variant and some new colours.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 10:51 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Yamaha Motor India is all set to introduce the updated versions of its 1500cc motorcycles today - February 13, 2023. The company will launch the new R15 V4, MT 15, and FZ-X. These motorcycles releasing today will have several new features including being OBD 2-compliant. The prices for Yamaha’s MY2023 range will be revealed through a LIVE launch today at 11:30 am. 

Direct Link to Watch 2023 Yamaha R15 V4, MT 15, and FZ-X Launch LIVE 

2023 Yamaha R15 V4, MT 15, and FZ-X: Things to expect 

The 2023 Yamaha R15 V4 is all set to get a TFT dash with Bluetooth connection. The current model has an LCD instrument cluster. On the other hand, Yamaha MT 15 V2 and FZ-X will get a new dual-channel ABS variant and some new colours. 

All three of the motorcycles will also feature an Onboard Diagnostic Device (OBD) to capitulate on the BS6 emission norms during riding. 

READ | Sarojini Naidu birth anniversary: Popular quotes by 'Nightingale of India' to draw inspiration from

2023 Yamaha R15 V4, MT 15, and FZ-X: Expected pricing 

Yamaha R15 V4

Current price: From 1.80 lakh to Rs 1.93 lakh

MT 15 V2

Current price: From Rs 1.65 lakh to Rs 1.67 lakh

READ | Mumbai: Customs department seizes 2.8 kg gold, foreign currency worth crores in 3 separate cases

FZ-X

Current price: Rs 1.34 lakh

(All prices are ex-showroom) 

As for the new prices, the Yamaha MY23 is expected to have a price increase to a slightly premium range. Yamaha will also update its other two-wheelers to comply with the latest emission norms.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'It's not his fault if others can't play...': Former India opener on why Virat Kohli should bat at No. 3

Karan Johar reveals he called Diljit Dosanjh to include Lover in RRKPK: 'I was told it is ridiculously expensive...'

Wordle 797 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 25

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim; check latest forecast here

Alia Bhatt no longer a part of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer Ramayana? Here’s what we know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE