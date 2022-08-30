2023 Yamaha FZ-15 launched, can run on petrol and ethanol

Yamaha FZ-15

Yamaha has launched the new 2023 Yamaha FZ-15 in Brazil. The company sells the bike as Fazer FZ-15 in the South American country, however it is expected the motorcycle may arrive as the updated Yamaha FZ V3 in India. The key reason that the new Yamaha FZ-15 has been trending all over the news since its launch is the engine. The new Yamaha Fazer FZ-15 is powered by a 150cc engine with Blueflex system that allows you to choose between petrol, ethanol or both, whichever is more economical.

When it comes to features, the new Yamaha bikes come with a projector and LED headlight, ABS brakes in the front, disc brakes on both wheels, monocross suspension, wide tires and a 100% digital complete panel with clock, gear indicator, tachometer and ECO function, which indicates the most economical driving moment.

The bike gets a robust and imposing fairing with emphasis on the aggressive lines of the optical assembly, tank and air intakes. As per the company, the long and wide two-level seat offers the ideal fit for many hours of riding without getting tired. The monocross suspension contributes to excellent shock absorption and more stability.