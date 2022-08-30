Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile

2023 Yamaha FZ-15 launched, can run on petrol and ethanol

The new Yamaha Fazer FZ-15 is powered by a 150cc engine with Blueflex system,

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 01:27 PM IST

2023 Yamaha FZ-15 launched, can run on petrol and ethanol
Yamaha FZ-15

Yamaha has launched the new 2023 Yamaha FZ-15 in Brazil. The company sells the bike as Fazer FZ-15 in the South American country, however it is expected the motorcycle may arrive as the updated Yamaha FZ V3 in India. The key reason that the new Yamaha FZ-15 has been trending all over the news since its launch is the engine. The new Yamaha Fazer FZ-15 is powered by a 150cc engine with Blueflex system that allows you to choose between petrol, ethanol or both, whichever is more economical.

When it comes to features, the new Yamaha bikes come with a projector and LED headlight, ABS brakes in the front, disc brakes on both wheels, monocross suspension, wide tires and a 100% digital complete panel with clock, gear indicator, tachometer and ECO function, which indicates the most economical driving moment.

The bike gets a robust and imposing fairing with emphasis on the aggressive lines of the optical assembly, tank and air intakes. As per the company, the long and wide two-level seat offers the ideal fit for many hours of riding without getting tired. The monocross suspension contributes to excellent shock absorption and more stability.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
2023 Yamaha FZ-15 launched, can run on petrol and ethanol
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.