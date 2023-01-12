2023 Tata Safari Dark Edition unveiled at Auto Expo, gets ADAS and other new features

Tata Safari Dark Edition

Tata Motors has unveiled the Safari SUV in its stealthy Dark version at the current Auto Expo 2023. The dark version of the Tata Safari is mechanically identical to the standard model, but it has been updated with crimson detailing everywhere. A new infotainment system with a touch screen, 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance features (ADAS) are also included.

Tata Safari's special limited edition is a sleek black with flashes of fiery red. Red fabric covers brand-new, red-upholstered seats. The front centre armrest and one of the door grab grips are coloured in a bright crimson.

The ADAS package will be standard on the Tata Safari Dark edition, which will make its debut at Auto Expo 2023. The automaker has also included a 360-degree camera for a comprehensive look all around the vehicle. There are new gauges and an updated touchscreen infotainment system inside.

The special-edition model's front design is faithful to that of the standard Dark version. The only exceptions are the red highlights on the hexagonal grille piece and the red brake callipers. The SUV's roof liner is lit as well.

On the opening day of the 2023 Auto Expo, Tata Motors displayed its electric capabilities. To the public, the business introduced its Avinya prototype EV. In addition to the CNG variants of the Tata Punch and the Tata Altroz, it also debuted the Tata Harrier EV and the Tata Sierra EV. The public debut of the Tata Curvv ICE concept is planned for 2024.

Also, READ: Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx compact SUV at Auto Expo 2023, to rival Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue

The Tata Safari has a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine that generates 170 PS and 350 Nm of torque. Six-speed manual and automatic transmissions with torque converters are also available to buyers. There may soon be a petrol-powered option, if rumours are to be believed.