2023 Tata Harrier, Tata Safari facelift get 5 star safety rating in Global NCAP test, among safest cars of Tata Motors

Headlines

Hurry up! Amazon Great Indian Festival offers 60% discount on kitchen and home appliances

Munawar Faruqui fights with UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal over household duties in Bigg Boss 17 - Watch

Time to break the stereotype: A man and a woman can be just friend

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023:Great deals on kurta sets

Leading analysts shed light on high-leverage Forex brokers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hurry up! Amazon Great Indian Festival offers 60% discount on kitchen and home appliances

Munawar Faruqui fights with UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal over household duties in Bigg Boss 17 - Watch

Time to break the stereotype: A man and a woman can be just friend

Magnesium deficiency: 6 signs you shouldn't ignore

8 best films of Thalapathy Vijay

7 Business investments of Ratan Tata

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

After zomato, Swiggy hikes its platform fee to Rs 3: Is this the end of affordable food delivery?

Israel Hamas war day 10: Know about Israel’s special force unit Sayeret Matkal

Big update! Kangana Ranaut's emergency delayed once again; know when the film will release

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi-starrer Tiger 3 is releasing on Sunday and not on a Friday, know why

Meet actor who dropped out of school due to alcoholic father, sold pens on street, later became India's top comedian

This Afghanistan cricketer played for India, became Bollywood star, 'Casanova' had rumoured affair with top actress

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

2023 Tata Harrier, Tata Safari facelift get 5 star safety rating in Global NCAP test, among safest cars of Tata Motors

Tata Safari and Tata Harrier achieved a top star rating for adult and child occupants showing a stable structure and robust restraint systems strategy which offered good protection in Global NCAP tests.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 02:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tata Motors has launched the new Tata Safari and Tata Harrier in India and today the new SUVs have achieved the highest Global NCAP score for adult and child occupant safety in #SaferCarsForIndia testing to date. The voluntarily tests are amongst the final results in the campaign ahead of Bharat NCAP’s forthcoming activation. Global NCAP’s crash test protocols assess frontal and side impact protection for all models, as well as Electronic Stability Control (ESC). Pedestrian protection and side impact pole protection assessments are required for vehicles scoring the highest star ratings. 

The new Tata Safari and Tata Harrier are based on the same vehicle platform, however the Safari offers a maximum capacity of seven passengers with the Harrier offering a maximum capacity of five. Both models are equipped with six airbags and ESC as standard.

The Tata Safari and Tata Harrier achieved a top star rating for adult and child occupants showing a stable structure and robust restraint systems strategy which offered good protection in Global NCAP tests. 

Both models showed full protection for child occupants in the dynamic tests. Both are fitted with ISOFIX anchorages, and a passenger airbag disabling switch, making them very versatile for transporting child occupants. The Safari and Harrier also meet requirements of UN127 and GTR9 for pedestrian protection as standard. 

The models also comply with Global NCAP’s ESC requirements, with seatbelt reminders in all seating positions and offer optional ADAS technologies. Alejandro Furas, Global NCAP Secretary General said, “Global NCAP congratulates Tata on the five star twin model rating for the Safari and Harrier. This very strong result, the top adult and child safety score in our testing to date, confirms the manufacturer’s strong commitment to developing safer vehicles which we warmly welcome and applaud.”

David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, “It is very satisfying to see Tata’s continuing commitment to high levels of safety performance. The top scoring result for the Safari and Harrier demonstrates an encouraging safety trend that we are confident will continue across the Indian automotive industry as Global NCAP’s testing transitions to the work of Bharat NCAP.”  

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Aadhaar card update: How to change photo and address on your ID; check easy steps here

Maharashtra accident: 12 killed, 23 injured as mini-bus hits truck on Samruddhi Expressway

Delhi-NCR news: Noida's air quality recorded in 'poor 'category, AQI at 204

Will Smith breaks silence on Jada Pinkett Smith’s revelations in memoir: ‘A sort of emotional blindness…’

Viral video: Desi woman's magical dance to Banjaara steals hearts, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE