2023 MG Hector facelift likely to launch in India on January 5, here's what we know

The 2023 MG Hector, which will include a completely redesigned interior and appearance, is expected to hit the market on January 5th. To prolong the life of the current generation, the revised model will get a number of improvements within the interior, in addition to upgrades including a new front grille and modified headlights.

Several teaser photographs have been revealed by the British manufacturer, showing the front fascia and inside of the next SUV. The inside has been updated with a new dashboard that has a leather surface and a two-tone white and black colour scheme that radiates luxury. Chrome details complement the brushed aluminium mouldings.

The 2023 MG Hector's most eye-catching feature is undoubtedly the infotainment system, a 14-inch touchscreen display optimised for portrait orientation. New iSmart technology based features relating to ease of use, safety, connection, security, and entertainment will be included onto the industry's biggest touchscreen.

In addition to the foregoing, notable features include wireless support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an all-digital instrument cluster, updated touch-sensitive controls, a wireless smartphone charging, power-adjustable front seats, an automatic parking lock, leather upholstery, and more.

Autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, lane maintain assist, lane departure warning, and Level 2 ADAS based driver assistance and safety systems are scheduled to come standard on the 2023 MG Hector.

When it comes to power, we should expect to see the 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol and the 2.0-liter turbodiesel engines stick around. Both the manual 6-speed and the continuously variable automatic will stay on the table. The 143 PS/250 Nm turbo-petrol engine may be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a cvt gearbox. In contrast, the diesel engine will only be available with a 6-speed manual transmission despite producing 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque.