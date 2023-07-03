Headlines

Automobile

Automobile

2023 Kia Seltos SUV India unveil tomorrow: How to watch it live

2023 Kia Seltos unveil event will begin at 12PM tomorrow (July 4) and it will be livestreamed on YouTube for viewers across the country.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 11:11 AM IST

Kia Setos is one of the most popular compact SUVs in the country and the South Korean automaker is set to unveil the new 2023 version of the car for the Indian market tomorrow (July 4). The company has been teasing the new Kia Seltos for a while now and many details about the SUV have been leaked online. The 2023 Kia Seltos has already been unveiled for the international market, so the design may not be a surprising factor but the features and price can be. Kia will likely start accepting bookings for the new Seltos right after the unveiling and the prices of the SUV can be expected during the festive season. The new Kia Seltos rivals the Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Jeep Compass and others in India's competitive compact SUV market.

The 2023 Kia Seltos unveil event will begin at 12PM tomorrow (July 4) and it will be livestreamed on YouTube for viewers across the country. If you wish to watch the 2023 Kia Seltos unveiling live, you can click on the link below.

 

Kia Seltos 2023 features a more aggressive design than the outgoing model. Although the headlamp unit appears to be similar the bumpers, side panels, internal LEDs, DRLs, and wraparound LED tail lamp offer it a dominating stance. The cabin is expected to get major changes that includes a large panoramic sunroof and a single-glass pane unit that houses instrument cluster and infotainment system.

