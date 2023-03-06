2023 Hyundai Verna sedan crashes into bus ahead of India debut

2023 Hyundai Verna

The new Hyundai Verna sedan will soon be available to the public. Launch is scheduled for March 21st, 2018 in India. Official teasers have been released in advance. The Verna 2023 will be the most powerful and feature-rich sedan in its class, and it will come with a choice of two petrol engine.

The new Verna has been put through extensive testing. Not just in India, but also in South Korea too. A new 2023 Hyundai Verna test vehicle was involved in an accident with a bus while being driven on South Korean roads. As the car's cabin seems to be unharmed, serious injuries are quite doubtful. The bus only sustained minor damage to its back panels.

The bonnet took most of the force and is now bent as a result of the collision. The bumper has been damaged as well; it can be seen scratching the asphalt. Most of Verna's side panels and front fenders survived the collision relatively unscathed. The back windscreen and both side panes are undamaged.

The front end seems to have been severely damaged, suggesting that the airbags deployed. Unfortunately, this is not visible since the test vehicle has darkened windows. Some of the engine's internal parts may need repair or replacement, however.

The next generation of the Verna, as was previously reported, has advanced driver assistance systems. As the test vehicle looks to be a low-end model, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are irrelevant in this case.

Only the highest-end trims of the new-generation Verna will have access to ADAS. The new Verna may come equipped with a variety of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), such as blind-spot monitoring, frontal collision warning, frontal collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and rear cross-traffic collision warning.

This new generation of Devices is supposed to increase safety. There may be more improvements to safety beyond ADAS. The next generation of Verna will make its debut in India on March 21, 2023. Like before, it will compete with cars like the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, Maruti Ciaz, and VW Virtus.