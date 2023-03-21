2023 Hyundai Verna launched in India, price starts at Rs 10.89 lakh

2023 Hyundai Verna

Hyundai has launched the all-new 2023 Verna in India today at a starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The new-gen Hyundai Verna comes with a completely redesigned front end and plus interiors. In this segment, the all-new Hyundai Verna 2023 competes against the likes of Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Interested buyers can book the all-new Hyundai Verna at Rs 25,000 at any Hyundai showroom. Hyundai India will offer the all-new Verna in 4 trim options – EX, S, SX and SX(O). Here’s everything you need to know about the new 2023 Hyundai Verna.

Hyundai Verna 2023: Design

When it comes to design, the new Verna is based on Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language and the sedan looks similar to the latest Elantra. The car features a wide front grille, 1st in segment - horizon LED positioning lamps and DRLs that run across the width of the sedan, making a bold and ultramodern statement. The car gets chrome styling elements on the C-pillar and dual-tone alloy wheels just like the Tucson SUV that was recently launched in India. The car also features fastback-like styling with a tapered roof.

Further, the parametric connected LED tail lamps add a dazzling touch to the rear design of the all-new Hyundai Verna exuding a hi-tech and premium sensation. The all-new Hyundai Verna offers best in segment wheelbase of 2,670 mm as well as segment best width of 1,765 mm. The enhancement of 70 mm in its wheelbase and increase of 36 mm of width has led to an increase in overall cabin roominess. The new Hyundai Verna will be available in 7 monotone colours and two dual-tone colour options.

Hyundai Verna 2023: Interiors

Hyundai Verna comes with Bose premium sound 8 speaker system. It comes with integrated 26.03 cm (10.25-inch) HD audio video navigation system and digital cluster with color TFT MID of the all-new Hyundai Verna ensure an immersive in-cabin experience, while also enhancing the hi-tech of this sedan.

The all-new Hyundai Verna now features 1st in segment - switchable type infotainment and climate controller. The interface delivers a seamless and modern experience while controlling functions for air-conditioning and infotainment

2023 Hyundai Verna: Engine

HMI has equipped the all-new Hyundai Verna with a new, sporty and thrilling 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine that is available with 6-speed Manual Transmission (6MT) and 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (7DCT). Hyundai is also offering the old 1.5 MPi petrol engine that is available with 6MT and Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). All these powertrains are RDE-compliant eco-friendly engines that are also E20 fuel ready.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Price

The 2023 Hyundai Verna price in India starts at Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The price is introductory and the company will increase the prices after the period. Here’s the variant wise pricing of the new Hyundai Verna.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Safety

Featuring Hyundai SmartSense – Level 2 ADAS functionality, the all-new Hyundai Verna uses automated sensing technology with radars (front and rear), sensors and cameras (Front) to detect obstacles on the road and initiating corrective action and warnings, thereby offering comprehensive protection during all climatic and even foggy driving conditions.

Additionally, the all-new Hyundai Verna will be equipped with over 65 advanced safety features that will ensure it becomes the new standard of safety in this segment. Some of the key feature highlights include: 6-Airbags, ESC with VSM, Hill Start Assist Control, All Disc Brakes, EPB (electric parking brake), Front parking sensors, ECM (electro chromic mirror), Cornering Lamps, TPMS (Highline) and Hyundai SmartSense.