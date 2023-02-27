2023 Hyundai Alcazar makes official debut with new engine, bookings open

2023 Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Motor India has opened bookings for Hyundai Alacazar powered by a new 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine that is RDE compliant and also E20 fuel ready.The new Hyundai Alcazar can now be booked via visiting the dedicated website clicking or across signature outlets in India for Rs 25,000.



The new 1.5 Turbo GDi petrol engine of Hyundai Alcazar is paired with two transmission options – 7DCT and 6MT. The new powertrain is set to offer maximum power of 117.5 kW (160 PS) / 5 500 r/min and maximum torque of 253 Nm / 1 500 ~ 3 500 r/min. While offering strong performance, the new 1.5 Turbo GDi is claimed to be the segment’s most fuel efficient powertrain with the 7DCT version offering a top mileage of 18 km/l and the 6MT returning 17.5 km/l. Hyundai Alcazar will continue to be available with a RDE compliant 1.5 l diesel CRDi engine that produces 85 kW (116 PS) / 4 000 r/min and 250 Nm / 1 500 – 2 750 r/min.



In addition, Hyundai Alcazar will feature design changes with a new front grille design that enhances the aesthetics of this 6 and 7 Seater SUV, giving it a bold and masculine new look. Hyundai has also upgraded the puddle lamp logo that now features the ‘Alcazar’ emblem. As part of the MY’23 updates, Hyundai Alcazar will now be offered to customers with 6-Airbags as standard (Driver, Passenger, Side & Curtain), while also introducing Idle Stop & Go feature as stock fitment, thereby enhancing the convenience quotient of this SUV.