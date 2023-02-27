2023 Honda City facelift leaked ahead of launch on March 2

Honda City 5th Generation

Honda Motors India is getting ready to unveil the updated Honda City in 2023. Honda car lots have begun taking reservations for the new model for Rs 20,000. Nevertheless, video of the 2023 City with specifics about the upgrades have leaked online before its formal unveiling.

As shown in the above video, the 2023 Honda City has began rolling onto dealership lots, with a revised front and a host of other cosmetic upgrades. The five-front seater's bumper has been changed to include new fog light housings and a new lower air inlet, and the vehicle now sports a thinner chrome grille with black honeycomb accents. The bumper was updated in the rear, and the reflectors were moved.

The nine-array LED headlights, bonnet, side profile, alloy wheels, tail lamps, etc. have all been carried over without any alterations. The current exterior colours, including Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, and Meteoroid Grey Metallic, have been kept in the range, and a new Obsidian blue colour has been introduced.

There is now an entry-level petrol model, the SV, which is exclusively available with a manual transmission. V, VX, and ZX will accompany it. Both the 1.5-liter gasoline engine providing 121 horsepower and the 1.5-liter Atkinson Cycle strong hybrid engine producing 126 horsepower will be RDE-compliant. Claimed fuel economy for the e:HEV is 26.5 km/l, whereas ordinary petrol achieves just 18.4 km/l.

When combined with an eCVT, as is required by the e:HEV system, a specialised electric mode is enabled. Honda no longer offers any of their vehicles with a diesel engine. The 2023 Honda City will be available in a total of nine trim levels, with the highest-end models including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

Honda City will compete with the Volkswagen Virtus and the Skoda Slavia in the Indian market.