2023 Honda Activa 125 launched in India: Check price, features and more

Honda Activa 125

The new OBD2 compatible 2023 Activa125 scooter from Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is now available for purchase in India at a price point of Rs 78,920 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Honda Activa125 will come in four different trim levels and five different colours: (Heavy Gray Metallic, Pearl Night Start Black, Rebel Red Metallic, Mid Night Blue Metallic and Pearl Precious White). The most expensive H-Smart model costs Rs 88,093 (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the lower-end Disc model costs Rs 86,093 and the Drum Alloy model costs Rs 82,588.

Honda has upgraded the Activa125 with a 125cc PGM-FI engine that is OBD2 compatible and has Improved Smart Power (eSP). By enhancing efficient combustion and reducing friction, the Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology ensures a quiet start and a smooth, environmentally friendly engine while boosting energy production.

Its weight is optimised thanks to the addition of features such the Honda ACG starter, PGM-FI fuel injection, tumble flow, and friction reduction. The rear suspension on the new Activa125 is adjustable in three stages and has a Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equaliser.

Honda's new Activa125 has fuel-efficient tubeless tyres and an engine-start-blocking side stand with engine-inhibitor. These features provide for a more relaxed and stress-free riding.

Digi-Analog Instrument Cluster of the Honda Activa125 displays useful data including Total Trip, Clock, ECO Indicator, Service Due Indicator, and other data relating to fuel economy.

The new Honda Activa125 also has the company's innovative Smart Key technology. Honda's Smart Key System stands out from the competition in India's scooter market with its SmartFind, Smart Unlock, Smart Start, and Smart Safe functions.

It has a Two-Lid Fuel Opening System that provides 18 litres of storage capacity, and the H-Smart model has a Lock Mod that allows for 5 in 1 functionality (lock handle, ignition OFF, fuel lid open, seat open, and ignition ON) without requiring a physical key.